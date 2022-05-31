Kenny Pickett Reveals If He Expected To Be The Starter

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Eventually, the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to see what Kenny Pickett can do as their starting quarterback. He'll have to earn that role though.

Thus far in OTAs, Pickett is working with the third-string offense. That means he's behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the pecking order.

Even though Pickett was drafted in the first round, he's not surprised he'll have to work his way up the depth chart. He knows nothing is given in the NFL.

"I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1," Pickett said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "It’s kind of what I was expecting, just come in here and earn everything I get."

Pickett will have the chance to win the starting quarterback job over the next few months. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made that abundantly clear.

"Yeah he certainly has a chance," Tomlin said, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "... We felt he came ready made and hopefully that’s an asset to him being ready — if performance dictates."

At this point, Pickett probably isn't ready to start. Luckily for him, he has a few months to work his way up the ladder and prove he's up for the challenge.