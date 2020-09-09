Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ryan Shazier’s NFL Retirement

On Wednesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier officially announced his retirement from football.

“I’m here today to make sure the world knows how much I still love football, how grateful I am for everything football gave me, and I’m here to let the world know that today, I am officially retiring from the game I love so much,” Shazier said.

The former Ohio State star walks away from the game nearly three years after he suffered a devastating spinal cord injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Following his announcement, members of the football community reacted to the news.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit sent Shazier a special message.

“Ryan- Have really enjoyed getting to know you as a man last few years on the Buckeye Cruise For Cancer. I know the reality of stepping away is very hard…but I’m convinced your best days are ahead of you! You’re a special guy-We’re all behind brother! See ya soon!” Herbie said on Twitter.

Ryan-

Have really enjoyed getting to know you as a man last few years on the Buckeye Cruise For Cancer. I know the reality of stepping away is very hard…but I’m convinced your best days are ahead of you!

You’re a special guy-We’re all behind brother!

See ya soon! https://t.co/a6pdJ8ETRO — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 9, 2020

Shazier quickly emerged as the Steelers leader on the defensive side of the ball. His ability to cover, but also compete at the line of scrimmage made him a Pro Bowl linebacker in 2016 and 2017.

After two full years out of the NFL, Shazier called it a career. However, he’s already lined up his next opportunity.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Shazier is joining The Ringer.