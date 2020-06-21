Longtime NFL Announcer Reportedly Charged With DUI

A longtime NFL team announcer has reportedly been charged with a DUI.

Bill Hillgrove, the veteran radio play-by-play announcer for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pitt Panthers, was reportedly hit with the charge earlier this week.

The veteran announcer was reportedly hit with the charge at his home in Murrysville. He reportedly had crashed into a local supermarket on Monday, breaking two windows.

Hillgrove, 80, reportedly crashed into Ferri’s ShurSave located along Old William Penn Highway. He was reportedly pulling into a parking space before crashing into the windows.

TribLive.com had more details on the alleged incident:

According to officials, Hillgrove, who is a regular at the store, was pulling into a parking spot Monday when he drove directly into the windows. A store manager told police Hillgrove went inside to fill a prescription. He then got back into his Honda CR-V, which had damage and scratches on the bumper, and left, officials said. A witness, who identified Hillgrove, said he was “weaving on the sidewalk” when he got out of his vehicle.

Hillgrove has been employed by the Steelers Radio Network since 1994. According to ProFootballTalk, it’s unclear if this means he’s technically a Steelers employee.

If he is, Hillgrove will be subject to NFL policies and practices regarding DUIs.

The Steelers open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sept. 14 against the Giants.