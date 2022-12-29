Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney.

Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors.

At one point, Rooney had a 16 percent share of the Steelers. However, he sold most of it in 2009.

The Steelers released this brief statement on their minority owner: "We are saddened by the loss of John J. Rooney."

The Giants also released a statement on Rooney's passing.

"The Giants family is saddened to hear of the passing of John Rooney, son of Art Rooney, founder of the Steelers, and brother of Dan Rooney,” the Giants’ statement read. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Steelers family.”

Rooney's cause of death was not released. This sad news comes a week after legendary Steelers running back Franco Harris passed away.

Our thoughts are with the Rooney family at this time.