Look: Antonio Brown Claims 1 Player Gave Him CTE

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has once again found a way to make headlines in the NFL world.

While on Instagram Live this Friday night, Brown called out former Steelers linebacker James Harrison. They were teammates in Pittsburgh for several years.

Brown claims Harrison gave him CTE because he hit him while wearing an illegal helmet.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Harrison has not yet responded to this claim from Brown.

Unfortunately, Brown's career has spiraled out of control over the past two years. This past January, he went viral because he shared a sexually-explicit photo on Snapchat.

Hopefully, Brown can get back on track sooner than later.