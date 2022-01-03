The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Antonio Brown Has Message For Steelers Fans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against the Panthers.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It took less than a day for former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown to touch on his old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Brown was answering a fan’s question via cameo if Monday night will be Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field and he’s not sure that will be the case.

“I know you’re sad about Ben Roethlisberger retiring but it’s not over for Ben yet,” Brown said. “I know everyone is wondering about if this is his last game in Pittsburgh tonight and would it end like this but it may not end like this. I know Ben, he’s a competitor and he loves to play football. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and I just don’t see him hanging it up.”

Brown’s statement is fascinating as Roethlisberger has talked openly about not wanting to play anywhere else for his career.

His contract is also up after this season and there have been multiple reports from the last several weeks saying this is it.

Brown played with Roethlisberger for close to a decade and they were considered one of the best QB/WR duos in the NFL during that time. In seven of his nine seasons in Pittsburgh, Brown had 1,000+ receiving yards or more.

Pittsburgh will look to keep its faint playoff hopes alive against Cleveland tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.