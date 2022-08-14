Look: Antonio Brown Reacts To George Pickens' Celebration

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

George Pickens found the end zone for the first time in a Steelers uniform last night, and when he did, he paid tribute to Antonio Brown.

Pickens, a second-round rookie wideout from Georgia, caught three passes for 43 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown, in Pittsburgh's 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.

After scoring to put the Steelers up 14-0, Pickens broke out one of Antonio Brown's trademark dances.

"It's just the first thing that popped into my mind. I think it's trending right now," Pickens said after the game. "We've been joking around with it as a team. So yeah, that's the first thing that really popped into my mind."

The former Pittsburgh star must have appreciated the acknowledgment, and he paid Pickens back on Twitter last night.

While Brown's NFL career is seemingly over, Pickens' is just getting started. He's been the talk of training camp for the Steelers and is now generating a buzz leaguewide.

Pickens will be back in action on Saturday night when the Steelers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their second preseason game.