Look: Chase Claypool Reacts To Getting Traded By Steelers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Wide receiver Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after catching a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 1, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was one of the bigger names on the move in the NFL before today's trade deadline.

The Pittsburgh Steelers dealt Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round selection. Chicago gets a big target for young quarterback Justin Fields, while the Steelers might have secured a top-40 pick for Claypool when all is said and done.

The Steelers chose Claypool out of Notre Dame in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and the 24-yea-rold wideout thanked the franchise in a heartfelt post on Twitter.

"I will always have an unbelievable amount of love for Steelers Nation and the organization that drafted me out of Notre Dame," Claypool wrote. "I am beyond grateful for the amazing people in Pittsburgh for embracing me & the lifelong memories made. Now... Back to business in the Midwest."

Claypool scored 11 total touchdowns as a rookie, but found the end zone only twice last year. He caught one touchdown for the Steelers this fall and also threw a touchdown in his final appearance with the team on Sunday.

In Chicago, Claypool will be tasked with giving Justin Fields another option in a passing attack that has been limited all season.

His first game with the Bears will be this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.