Look: Cris Collinsworth Is Still Waiting For Steelers vs. Ravens

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

If you’re annoyed about having to wait another day until Steelers-Ravens (hopefully) happens, just think about how Cris Collinsworth must feel.

This morning, Collinsworth posted a photo from his hotel room in Pittsburgh. There’s snow on the ground in the Steel City, where Collinsworth has apparently been for a few days now.

“Welcome to Day 5 of the Ravens-Steelers game,” the NBC color commentator wrote.

If we’re reading this tweet correctly, Collinsworth has been in Pittsburgh since Friday. Steelers-Ravens, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was then moved to Sunday afternoon due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Baltimore roster.

The game was later pushed back to Tuesday before ultimately being postponed again until tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is now set for 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Ravens are scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh tonight. Hopefully there won’t be any more hiccups and come tomorrow, these two rivals can actually play football.


