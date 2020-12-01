Look: Cris Collinsworth Is Still Waiting For Steelers vs. Ravens

If you’re annoyed about having to wait another day until Steelers-Ravens (hopefully) happens, just think about how Cris Collinsworth must feel.

This morning, Collinsworth posted a photo from his hotel room in Pittsburgh. There’s snow on the ground in the Steel City, where Collinsworth has apparently been for a few days now.

“Welcome to Day 5 of the Ravens-Steelers game,” the NBC color commentator wrote.

Welcome to Day 5 of the Ravens-Steelers Game. pic.twitter.com/VKQbBPLe2F — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 1, 2020

If we’re reading this tweet correctly, Collinsworth has been in Pittsburgh since Friday. Steelers-Ravens, which was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was then moved to Sunday afternoon due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Baltimore roster.

The game was later pushed back to Tuesday before ultimately being postponed again until tomorrow afternoon. Kickoff is now set for 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Ravens are scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh tonight. Hopefully there won’t be any more hiccups and come tomorrow, these two rivals can actually play football.