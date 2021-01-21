Look: Dwayne Haskins Reveals Steelers’ Jersey Number

On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an addition to their quarterback room by signing a former first-round pick.

The Steelers opted not to re-sign former backup quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges. Although he was a fan favorite, it was clear that Hodges wasn’t going to lead this team to the promised land.

Just a few days later, the team signed a replacement in the former of former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The former Ohio State star lasted just two seasons with Washington before he was cut.

Now, he’s looking for a rebirth. After signing his new deal, Haskins took to Twitter with a message for his fans about his new jersey number.

“3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work,” Haskins said.

#HereWeGo

3 in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life. Let’s work 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4ywPubhu1 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) January 21, 2021

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger owns No. 7 for the Steelers – so a change was necessary for Haskins.

When he was coming out of Ohio State, draft analysts suggested the Steelers would be the perfect fit for Haskins. Instead, the Steelers traded up to draft linebacker Devin Bush.

Five picks later, Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. After two years in Washington, the former Buckeyes star will get a fresh start in the AFC.

Pittsburgh has a few questions at the quarterback position. Roethlisberger has one year left on his contract, but hasn’t committed to coming back – yet.

For now, Big Ben, Haskins and Mason Rudolph make up the Steelers quarterback room.