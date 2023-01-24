Look: Ex-Steelers Player Takes Shot At Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers waves to the crowd after his final game at Heinz Field where he defeated the Cleveland Browns 26-14 on January 03, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall has once again called out Ben Roethlisberger.

Mendenhall, who back in 2019 called Roethlisberger racist on Twitter before walking it back, criticized the longtime Pittsburgh quarterback again on Sunday night.

"If @_BigBen7 is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall?" Mendenhall wrote on Twitter. "What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or Tomlin huh."

We're not sure exactly what fall Mendenhall is talking about, but he's likely referring to the fact the Steelers have not won a playoff game in the last six seasons, including the final five years of Roethlisberger's career (2017-21).

Pittsburgh has not had a losing season in two decades, but the team has gone just 18-15-1 in the last two seasons. The Steelers posted a 9-7-1 mark in 2021 in their last run with Roethlisberger at the helm before losing in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Mendenhall was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2008. He spent five seasons with the team, helping them reach two Super Bowls and win one, before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013.