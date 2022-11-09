Look: Fans Are Not Happy With Steelers Coaching Suggestion

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers wave their terrible towels against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan got crushed by Pittsburgh Steelers fans because he said the team should consider hiring Adam Gase in the offseason.

"Thought: Would the Steelers take a look at someone like Adam Gase this offseason? Horrible NFL head coach. But has the Peyton Manning seal of approval," Fillipponi tweeted. "Manning and Pickett have a great relationship. Gase good coordinator. Bad head coach."

Gase has ample head coaching experience. He spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and two seasons with the New York Jets.

Steelers fans may want a new offensive mind in the building, but Gase certainly isn't the candidate they're hoping for.

"You're 100% being serious," one fan responded. "Wow you are bad at your job."

"You're saying Gase is a good coordinator based on 2013-2014 when he had Peyton at QB," another fan wrote. "When Gase didn't have Peyton, either as OC/HC, his offenses never once cracked the top-20 in points."

Gase has a career 32-48 record as a head coach. He led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2016.

The last time Gase was a coach in the NFL was back in 2020.