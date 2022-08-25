Look: Former Steelers Player Reportedly Joining Coaching Staff

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Heinz Field during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the game on September 24, 2011 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor had exciting news to share with the audience.

Taylor, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will return to the Steelers as a scout.

"I'm gonna wind up being a scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Taylor said.

This is an exciting move for the Steelers, especially since Taylor was a fan favorite during his time with the franchise.

Taylor was allowed to be in the Steelers' draft room while he was a player for the team. He gave credit to Art Rooney II and Kevin Colbert for allowing him to get an inside look at the business aspect of the sport.

Of course, there'll be an adjustment period for Taylor. However, he's looking forward to this challenge.

Taylor told McAfee, "Scouting has always been a dream of mine."

As a cornerback for the Steelers, Taylor had 636 career tackles, 134 pass deflections and 14 interceptions.

Time will tell if Taylor can be a productive scout for the organization.