Look: Historic Pittsburgh Business Has Message For J.J. Watt

Once the Houston Texans released J.J. Watt last Friday, the veteran defensive end immediately became a hot commodity around the NFL.

Plenty of teams are interested in Watt, and one of the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of teams that has been linked to him extensively. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, considering Watt’s brothers T.J. and Derek already play in the Steel City.

Over the weekend, legendary Pittsburgh sandwich shop Primanti Bros offered a deal to the Watt family on Twitter. If T.J. and Derek can convince their brother to join them in black and yellow, the business will change its name.

“@_TJWatt + @DerekWatt34– if you can get @JJWatt to Pittsburgh, we’ll rename ourselves WATT BROS. #ForRealForReal #HereWeGo,” Primanti Bros tweeted.

At this point in his career, J.J. Watt is not going to be the player who won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

However, he still can be very effective, particularly playing alongside other excellent defensive linemen like the ones the Steelers already have.

Completing the Watt tripod would be a beneficial move for Pittsburgh this offseason.