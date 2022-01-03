Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result.

Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.

Roethlisberger’s former teammate, James Harrison, has been though this rodeo before. He sent Big Ben a heartfelt message ahead of Monday night’s game at Heinz Field.

“That’s my quarterback. It was a privilege to be your teammate and a great honor to call you my brother,” Harrison said on Twitter.

The Steelers’ all-time great also posted a special video. Take a look.

It’s going to be a memorable night.

Believe it or not, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot. Monday’s night games isn’t just a farewell party.

Five teams including the Chargers, Colts, Raiders, Ravens and Steelers are vying for the final two playoff seeds in the AFC. Pittsburgh needs to win out and for the Jaguars to upset the Buccaneers in Week 18. That’s the team’s only path to the postseason. Crazier things have happened, that’s for sure.

As much as we’d all like Monday night’s game to be solely focused on Roethlisberger, the playoff is the white elephant in the room. A win would mean everything. A loss would be a sour end to Big Ben’s career at Heinz Field.