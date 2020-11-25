The Spun

Look: Joe Haden Has A Blunt Message For The Ravens

Joe Haden defends against the Cleveland Browns.PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If the Steelers weren’t already fuming over the NFL’s decision to postpone their Week 12 game, they’ll definitely lose their cool over the latest news.

The Baltimore Ravens have disciplined a staff member for conduct regarding their recent COVID-19 cases that affected players and staff members. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the coach was not consistently wearing his mask or using his tracking device.

Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden wasted no time going on social media to share his thoughts on this development. Let’s just say that he’s not pleased at all with Baltimore’s coaching staff.

“They always got our names blasted across the TV screen when we break the rules,” Haden wrote on Twitter. “Put a face on it.”

Haden isn’t the only member of the Steelers that’s frustrated about the NFL pushing back their game to Sunday.

Earlier today, JuJu Smith-Schuster put the league on blast for their decision.

“First the NFL takes away our bye week because another team can’t get their Covid situation together, now they take away our Thanksgiving primetime game for the same reason.”

This game is now scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon. Expect the Steelers to come out playing angry, especially since this COVID-19 outbreak cost Mike Tomlin’s players a chance to receive a mini bye week.


