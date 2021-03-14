Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Message For Steelers Fans

After four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers that included many deep touchdowns, a Pro Bowl and a trip to the playoffs, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time with the team appears to be over.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Smith-Schuster said that Pittsburgh will always be a part of who he is. But he made it clear that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the days to come.

“No matter what happens this week, if I’m back or if I’m somewhere else, just know that I will never see Pittsburgh as just 4 yrs of my life, but a part of who I am,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’ll always carry that tough, blue collar spirit for the rest of my life. I LOVE YOU PITTSBURGH #412 ”

It’s no secret that JuJu Smith-Schuster is seemingly on the outs with the Steelers. He wasn’t tagged by the team last week and free agency is slated to start on Wednesday.

The Steelers drafted JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at USC. He quickly emerged as one of the top deep threats in the NFL, recording multiple touchdowns over over 90 yards.

After making 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, Smith-Schuster made his first Pro Bowl. But consistency began to be an issue in 2019 as injuries and drops began to plague him.

In four NFL seasons, JuJu Smith-Schuster has 308 receptions for 3,726 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’ll find a team that will pay him what he’s worth with little issue.

Where do you see him going in free agency?