Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts Message About His NFL Future

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been in the headlines in recent weeks – and not for his play on the field.

Smith-Schuster’s pregame ritual of dancing on the opponent’s logo at midfield has become a spectacle – especially in the team’s recent three-game losing streak. Earlier today, JuJu announced he won’t be doing his pregame ritual any more though.

With that out of the way, JuJu’s latest post on social media has fans buzzing. Smith-Schuster posted a message on Instagram suggesting he wants to keep playing for the Steelers.

“No cap, I wouldn’t mind staying here for another four years,” Smith-Schuster said on Instagram via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, playing in the last year of his contract, posts on his IG he wouldn’t mind being in Pittsburgh a little bit longer. pic.twitter.com/Lq8kDeSbdV — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 23, 2020

Smith-Schuster is in the final year of his rookie contract. The thought process around the NFL is that he’s in his last year as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before the season, Smith-Schuster was in line for a massive pay increase. However, with the Steelers offense on life support, JuJu’s statistics don’t exactly scream “No. 1 wide receiver money.”

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh will already be up against the cap heading into the 2021 season. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a hefty cap hit and will make paying players like JuJu nearly impossible.

Although the former USC star hasn’t lived up to the hype this season, he’ll still receive a hefty contract from some other NFL team.

Perhaps he’ll take a hometown discount to stay in Pittsburgh.