Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in line to play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

During a media session at practice earlier in the week, the 18-year NFL veteran implied that the Week 17 AFC North tilt will be his last home game as a Steelers. Although this season hasn’t entirely gone according to plan, Roethilsberger, 39, is a franchise icon and will always be remembered for delivering two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh over the course of his career.

Just before kickoff on Monday, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, acknowledged that tonight could be his quarterback’s last game at Heinz Field. To commemorate the moment, he penned a touching note to Roethlisberger, thanking him for their time together.

“If tonight is the last ride at home, I have to say thank you to one of the best QBs in NFL History for welcoming me into this league, helping me grow, and being there for me in every step of my career. It’s been an honor to catch passes and take the field with you,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter to Roethlisberger Monday evening. “Thank you, 7!”

Smith Schuster isn’t the only notable Steelers player to weigh in on what’s likely to be Roethlisberger’s final game in Pittsburgh. Former franchise linebacker James Harrison also shared a heartfelt message on social media about his former quarterback on Monday.

“That’s my quarterback. It was a privilege to be your teammate and a great honor to call you my brother,” Harrison said on Twitter.

The messages from the two Steelers players won’t be the last of the tributes that will pour in for Roethlisberger in the coming weeks. If this is indeed the last dance for the future Hall of Fame quarterback, he’ll surely receive a number of compliments and comments about his impact before the season is out.

For now, Roethlisberger will do his best to focus on Monday night’s game, in what’s expected to be an emotional night at Heinz Field.

Steelers-Browns will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.