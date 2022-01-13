Look: JuJu Smith-Schuster Reacts To Thursday’s Big News

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field on Sunday night for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs, a familiar face might be there.

Nearly three months ago, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered what appeared to be a season-ending injury. The veteran wideout injured his shoulder and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

That seemingly knocked him out for the rest of the season – until the Steelers made the playoffs, that is. Following a series of lucky breaks, Pittsburgh punched its ticket to the playoffs and could see JuJu back on the field as a result.

Earlier this afternoon, the Steelers announced Smith-Schuster returned to practice, but remains on the Reserve/Injured list.

JuJu himself took to Twitter a little later to react to the news.

JuJu struggled to make much of an impact on the field before he suffered the shoulder injury. Perhaps his return could help spark the Steelers to an upset win over the heavily-favored Chiefs.

Probably not, but Steelers fans can dream.