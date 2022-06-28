Look: Kenny Pickett Reveals Why He Likes Wearing Gloves

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The size of Kenny Pickett's hands was a major topic of conversation leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett, the former Pitt star, wears gloves to help better his grip on the football. But teams were a bit weary of the fact throughout his pre-draft process.

The Steelers, meanwhile, clearly weren't too concerned. The storied NFL franchise took Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick back in late April. They're expecting him to be a franchise quarterback.

Pickett, meanwhile, isn't going to stop wearing gloves anytime soon. He prefers them because he feels more comfortable while wearing them.

"It just feels more comfortable & I feel great throwing the ball," he told Pat McAfee this Tuesday afternoon.

Plenty of NFL quarterbacks have rocked gloves and had success before. Pickett should be just fine.

The former Pitt star will battle for the Steelers' starting quarterback gig this upcoming training camp. He'll have to beat out a few veterans in Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to win the job.

Mike Tomlin has already admitted that he's willing to start Pickett right away in Week 1, but that'll ultimately depend on the rookie's performance during training camp.