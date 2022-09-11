Look: NFL World Is Amazed By T.J. Watt On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently lead the Cincinnati Bengals early in the fourth quarter, and T.J. Watt is a major reason why.

Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has made five tackles, including two for loss, picked up one sack and intercepted a Joe Burrow pass. He and his teammates have forced four takeaways on the afternoon.

No one should be surprised that Watt is right back at it after the season he had in 2021, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't appreciate how good the four-time Pro Bowler is.

NFL Twitter has been doing that all afternoon.

The Steelers lead the Bengals 20-14 with plenty of time left in the final stanza.

Pittsburgh might need another big play or two from Watt on defense in order to seal this up and start 1-0.