Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear

Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

"TJ Watt deserves all the money and then some," Spiranac tweeted as the game-wrecking outside linebacker made his presence felt.

Spiranac also quickly responded to a follower who accused her of tweeting about Watt because she wanted to hook up with him,

"My job is to talk about sports and I’m a Steelers fan," she said. "A tweet about a man is not an attempt to date them."

Unfortunately for Paige and every other Steelers fan, Watt tore his pec during yesterday's game. As a result, he's going to miss a significant chunk of time, and potentially the rest of the season.

Pittsburgh should get more clarity on the official timeline for Watt tomorrow when the All-Pro pass rusher seeks out additional opinions on his injury.