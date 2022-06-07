Look: Photo Of Mike Tomlin At Steelers Practice Going Viral

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin really went all out during the team's minicamp session today.

With players donning new Guardian Caps, a soft, protective helmet shell that reduces the impact of head-to-head collisions, Tomlin decided to join them.

The longtime leader was photographed wearing the padded headpiece as he coached his team on the field.

As funny as it may look, kudos for Tomlin for leading by example here.

A new rule passed during the NFL meetings in March mandates that offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers must wear Guardian Caps for every preseason practice between the start of the training camp contact period and the second preseason game, so we're going to be seeing these around the league later this summer.

It looks like the Steelers just wanted a head start on things--no pun intended.