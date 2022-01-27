The Spun

Look: Ravens Have Classy Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers motions from the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

During his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger had some legendary battles with the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger finished his career with a 19-11 mark against the Ravens, including a 2-1 record in the postseason. His last victory as an NFL quarterback was a win over Baltimore in Week 18 which helped the Steelers earn a wild card berth.

This morning, following Roethlisberger’s announcement that he was officially retiring from the NFL, the Ravens tipped their cap to the two-time Super Bowl champion on social media.

“Respect to and all-time rival,” the Ravens’ team Twitter account posted.

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have paid tribute to Big Ben. Prior to their season finale against the Steelers, the team published a list of sendoff messages for the future Hall of Famer.

“The dude was just a competitor, one of those ultimate competitors,” former Ravens star safety Ed Reed said. “Big Ben always gave them a chance. Congrats on a great career and good luck after football. See ya in Canton.”

Five years from now, Roethlisberger should be on his way to Canton to join Reed.

