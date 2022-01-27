Look: Ravens Have Classy Message For Ben Roethlisberger

During his 18-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger had some legendary battles with the Baltimore Ravens.

Roethlisberger finished his career with a 19-11 mark against the Ravens, including a 2-1 record in the postseason. His last victory as an NFL quarterback was a win over Baltimore in Week 18 which helped the Steelers earn a wild card berth.

This morning, following Roethlisberger’s announcement that he was officially retiring from the NFL, the Ravens tipped their cap to the two-time Super Bowl champion on social media.

“Respect to and all-time rival,” the Ravens’ team Twitter account posted.

Respect to an all-time rival 🤝 https://t.co/AneEhbVb3d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have paid tribute to Big Ben. Prior to their season finale against the Steelers, the team published a list of sendoff messages for the future Hall of Famer.

“The dude was just a competitor, one of those ultimate competitors,” former Ravens star safety Ed Reed said. “Big Ben always gave them a chance. Congrats on a great career and good luck after football. See ya in Canton.”

Five years from now, Roethlisberger should be on his way to Canton to join Reed.