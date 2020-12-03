Look: Ravens Player Has Blunt Message For JuJu Smith-Schuster

It appears the bad blood between the Ravens and Steelers has spilled over from the football field to social media.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a jab at Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams after the game, saying “Imagine getting stiff arm’d 10 yards by a TikTok influencer.”

That comment clearly didn’t sit well with Ravens wideout Willie Snead, who then responded to that comment with “That boy soft as hell.”

Snead didn’t get to suit up for yesterday’s game since he was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That doesn’t mean he won’t get himself involved in this AFC North rivalry.

We’ll see if a member of the Steelers comes to Smith-Schuster’s defense in the coming hours.

Baltimore’s locker room can be frustrated with Smith-Schuster’s comment all it wants, but the USC product had a solid performance on Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster had eight receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the Steelers swept the season series against the Ravens this year.

The Ravens won’t be able to avenge their losses to the Steelers this season unless they clinch a playoff berth. Even then it would need to advance to the Divisional Round since Pittsburgh is on its way to clinching a first-round bye.

A third game between the Ravens and Steelers would certainly produce strong TV ratings.