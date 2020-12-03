The Spun

Look: Ravens Player Has Blunt Message For JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrating.PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts as he watches the Cleveland Browns play the Baltimore Ravens on the scoreboard at Heinz Field following the Steelers 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It appears the bad blood between the Ravens and Steelers has spilled over from the football field to social media.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a jab at Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tramon Williams after the game, saying “Imagine getting stiff arm’d 10 yards by a TikTok influencer.”

That comment clearly didn’t sit well with Ravens wideout Willie Snead, who then responded to that comment with “That boy soft as hell.”

Snead didn’t get to suit up for yesterday’s game since he was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That doesn’t mean he won’t get himself involved in this AFC North rivalry.

We’ll see if a member of the Steelers comes to Smith-Schuster’s defense in the coming hours.

Baltimore’s locker room can be frustrated with Smith-Schuster’s comment all it wants, but the USC product had a solid performance on Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster had eight receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, the Steelers swept the season series against the Ravens this year.

The Ravens won’t be able to avenge their losses to the Steelers this season unless they clinch a playoff berth. Even then it would need to advance to the Divisional Round since Pittsburgh is on its way to clinching a first-round bye.

A third game between the Ravens and Steelers would certainly produce strong TV ratings.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.