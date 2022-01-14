The Spun

Look: Steelers Announce Game Status For RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris running the ball for the Steelers.PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Steelers are all of a sudden getting pretty healthy for Sunday’s playoff game against the Chiefs.

Rookie running back Najee Harris was a full participant in Friday’s practice and is officially listed as questionable. As long as there are no setbacks, he looks set to play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster also practiced for a second-straight day and it seems very possible he will be suiting up as well.

It seemed unlikely he’d ever play again this season, but he seemed to recover quicker than expected from his shoulder injury that he suffered in October.

Before he got hurt, he had 129 yards and no touchdowns on 15 receptions.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to activate Smith-Schuster for the game.

Having Harris play is massive for the running game after he finished fourth in rushing yards this season with 1,200. He’s also dynamic in the passing game and serves as an extra option for Ben Roethlisberger if no receivers get open.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

