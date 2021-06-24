Look: Steelers Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Surprising Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many people this afternoon with their release of veteran offensive guard David DeCastro after nine seasons.

As it turns out, the move even took some of DeCastro’s teammates by surprise. It’s clear that no one was really expecting the two-time All-Pro and well-respected interior lineman to be cut.

Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush said all he needed to say about the decision in a one-word, NSFW tweet.

Fuck — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) June 24, 2021

Former Steelers guard Ramon Foster indicated he is feeling the same way Bush is about DeCastro’s release.

Same Dev…same! — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) June 24, 2021

It is always jarring to see a popular and productive player get dropped by a team, but in the case of DeCastro, there are whispers that the 31-year-old is considering retirement.

If DeCastro does hang up his cleats, he’ll have done so after a tremendous career. A six-time Pro Bowler, he more than lived up to his first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft.