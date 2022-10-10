Look: Steelers Fans Not Happy With Diontae Johnson's Comment

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been miserable through five games, and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is part of that.

Johnson has 28 receptions for 267 yards so far this year, but has also dealt with drops. Despite his and the team's struggles, Johnson is not in the mood for any fan criticism.

“Y'all are watching us at the end of the day..." Johnson said during a radio appearance earlier today. "If y'all are so good, come out here and help us.”

Well, needless to say, these remarks are not going over well with the Pittsburgh fanbase.

Johnson is signed through the 2024 season, but between his performance and quotes like these, he could be playing and talking his way out of town before then.

In the meantime, things aren't getting any easier for the Steelers, who fell to 1-4 with a loss to the Buffalo Bills yesterday. Pittsburgh's next three games are against the Bucs, Dolphins and Eagles.