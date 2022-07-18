Look: Steelers Fans Not Happy With Player's Madden Rating

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 08: Pat Freiermuth #88 celebrates his touchdown with teammate Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of their game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on November 08, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

This year's Madden ratings are starting to be revealed, and some Pittsburgh Steelers fans feel tight end Pat Freiermuth was slighted.

A second-round pick out of Penn State, Freiermuth played in 16 games and started nine as a rookie. He caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns.

His receiving touchdown total was second on the team to only star wideout Diontae Johnson.

A strong first-year showing wasn't enough to move Freiermuth into the top-15 rated tight ends in Madden 23 though, much to the chagrin of Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Filipponi and some other Steelers supporters.

With a 79 overall rating, Freiermuth is tied for 18th with C.J. Uzomah of the Jets and Austin Hooper of the Tennessee Titans.

It's entirely possible that Freiermuth will outperform some of the guys ranked ahead of him, though we wouldn't personally rank him any higher than the 13-to-15 range going into the season, at most.

In reality, Madden ratings mean very little in the grand scheme of things, though they can definitely be important to players from a pride perspective.