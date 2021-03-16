Look: Steelers Players React To Team’s Free Agency Losses

Thus far, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had an eventful free agency period, but not in the way teams really want that to happen.

Pittsburgh has lost several players to other teams in the last two days: pass rusher Bud Dupree, cornerback Mike Hilton, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu and offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

The Steelers also reportedly released veteran linebacker Vince Williams and are likely to lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency as well.

Whenever there is this much change, the players who are still around are usually bummed. Just check out the reactions from Steelers stars Cam Heyward and Joe Haden.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh’s losses won’t come without some return. The Steelers are likely to receive a number of compensatory pics next year.

In the meantime though, they are going to have to plug some roster holes.