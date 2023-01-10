Look: Steelers Player Apologizes For His Controversial Celebration

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith addressed his much-criticized sack celebration on Monday.

After registering a sack late in Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns, Highsmith laid on the ground while teammate Demarvin Leal performed fake chest compressions.

This is a celebration the Steelers have done before, but Highsmith was ridiculed as insensitive for breaking it out six days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game and had to be revived.

Highsmith realized after the game how his actions were interpreted, and he apologized this afternoon.

“I just don't want people to think of me that way and think I was doing anything [intentional],” Highsmith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Because I would never, ever, ever, ever want to do that intentionally, and I never ever would do that.”

Highsmith had a breakout 2022 season, recording 14.5 sacks after posting eight combined in his first two campaign.

The former third-round pick reiterated to reporters that he meant no disrespect to Hamlin.

“I just want people to know that I have nothing but love for Damar and his family,” Highsmith said. “When that happened, I was shook for a couple days. Me and my wife, we were watching the game, we immediately saw it and intentionally started praying, intentionally prayed for him, his parents, the doctors, the nurses. Because me and her, we’re both followers of Christ. We both believe that prayer is powerful, and I’m just thankful for the miraculous work God has done with Damar’s life. I just want people to know that there was nothing intentional about that. It was never planned, none of that.”