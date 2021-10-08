Look: Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Blunt Message For Stephen A. Smith

The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2021 NFL season with a surprising victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Since then, however, the Steelers have dropped three-straight games. The team looks completely inept on offense with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggling to adjust to the “new” offense.

The Steelers have heard plenty of criticism for their offensive woes over the past three weeks. Earlier this afternoon star running back Najee Harris was asked about those struggles and had an incredible response.

In it, he said he hasn’t heard criticism since his time with Alabama when the team lost two games in a season – which is an incredible flex. He also called out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“We got some criticism at Alabama,” Harris said during his media availability on Friday afternoon. “We lost those 2 games that 1 year. But hey we got some criticism. Ask Stephen A. Smith. He came up there talking a lot of s***.”

Najee Harris asked how he’s dealing with the criticisms this year after not getting much at Alabama: “We got some criticism at Alabama. We lost those 2 games that 1 year. .. But hey we got some criticism. Ask Stephen A. Smith. He came up there talking a lot of shit.” pic.twitter.com/WoCF8ncelH — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 8, 2021

Harris has been one of the lone bright spots on an awful offense. While he’s only averaging 3.4 yards per carry, he’s shown himself to be more than capable in the passing game.

He leads the Steelers in receptions and is third on the team in receiving yards. The former Alabama star has been a safety outlet for Big Ben and a useful one at that.

Next up for the Steelers is an AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos.