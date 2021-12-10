Look: This Play From Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral Tonight

15 year ago, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had enough mobility to strike fear in the hearts of defenses around the NFL.

The 2021 season isn’t 15 years ago. However, he displayed some of the athleticism that helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls with Ben under center.

During the team’s Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings, Big Ben showed off his wheels – or lack thereof. Facing a fourth down with four yards to go, Ben dropped back to pass.

The middle of the field opened up and Roethlisberger had no choice but to run the ball. He scampered away from a defender and managed to pick up five yards before being chased down.

Check it out.

Ben managed to pick up the first down and keep the drive alive. However, the Steelers drive stalled in Vikings territory and then seemingly automatic kicker Chris Boswell missed a 49-yard field goal that would have given the Steelers a lead.

The Vikings then drove right down the field on the ensuing possession and scored a touchdown. The kicking woes continued though, as Greg Joseph missed the extra point.

Minnesota leads Pittsburgh 6-0.