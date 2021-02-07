Look: TJ Watt’s Reaction To Award Snub Is Going Viral

The National Football League announced its individual award honors on Saturday night. Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt was among the biggest snubs.

Watt had – arguably – the best season by a defensive player in 2020. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers star was not honored with the Defensive Player of the Year award.

That honor went to Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The Rams lineman was voted the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Donald received 27 votes for the award, while Watt received 20.

Watt took to social media following the voting results. His tweet about the snub has since gone viral on social media.

His brother, J.J. Watt, also decided to tweet something:

“Aaron Donald is an absolutely incredible player. I love watching him play & he’s headed to the Hall of Fame without question. This has nothing to do with AD personally. This is me saying what my brother won’t. TJ played 1 less game and STILL led the NFL in every major category,” JJ Watt wrote.

There’s always next year for T.J. Watt, though. He’ll enter 2021 as one of the most-feared defenders in the entire league.