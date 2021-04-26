Veteran NFL Offensive Tackle Announces His Retirement

Following Sean Lee’s retirement announcement on Monday afternoon, another NFL veteran decided to officially hang up his jersey for good. Marcus Gilbert, who spent 10 years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, will also reportedly bring his playing days to a close.

Gilbert, 33, served as a reliable offensive lineman during his stint in the NFL. After being selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, he went on to make 87 starts over the next eight seasons. Most of those appearances came at right tackle, where he helped anchor a solid offensive front in Pittsburgh.

“After 10 years in the National Football League, I have decided to retire. I will forever remain grateful for the memories, experiences, friendships and successes football has provided me. I am thankful for the coaches, doctors, trainers and staff that have helped me along the way…” Gilbert wrote in a statement on Twitter announcing his retirement.

“… Finally, I would like to give a special thank you to my amazing family and wonderful wife for always supporting my career and helping to become the man I am today. I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life post-football.”

Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can’t wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021

Gilbert was traded to Arizona Cardinals prior to the start of the 2019 season, for a compensatory sixth round pick. However, he never suited up in Glendale after sustaining a knee injury in September of that year. Gilbert then opted out of the recent 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gilbert, a Fort Lauderdale native, stayed in his home state to play his college ball for the Florida Gators, prior to his arrival to the NFL. He made 52 appearances for the SEC powerhouse and was a part of the program’s 2008 BCS National Championship run.

With his playing days now in the rearview mirror, we wish Gilbert the best of luck in retirement.