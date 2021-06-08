Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made headlines with his comment about his future with the organization.

The former Oklahoma State star said he’s preparing as though he’ll be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. Of course, that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the fact that he’s the only quarterback under contract for the 2022 season right now.

Before he can be the starting quarterback in 2022, he needs to focus on beating out former No. 15 overall pick Dwayne Haskins for the Steelers backup quarterback role. Rudolph opened up on what the competition with Haskins has been like thus far.

Here’s what Rudolph said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“You’re always excited and you’re always looking forward to competition,” Rudolph said of Haskins, as well as last year’s No. 3 quarterback Josh Dobbs being back in the fold. “You know it’s going to be there each and every year. It’s just a matter of who.”

Rudolph saw action in five games during the 2020 season, starting one game. He finished 25-for-43 for 324 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

He’s steadily improved over the past two seasons and is the frontrunner to take over when Ben Roethlisberger decides to retire – whenever that is.

For now, though, he’s locked in a competition with a former Ohio State standout.