Mason Rudolph Is Rumored To Be Dating A Famous Athlete

Mason Rudolph got some playing time at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday evening.

The Steelers backup quarterback came into the game at the end of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys. Rudolph replaced an injured Ben Roethlisberger, who exited the game with a knee injury. Big Ben is expected to return in the second half.

Rudolph, 25, hasn’t gotten much playing time this season. However, the former Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback might be busy off of it…

The backup NFL quarterback is rumored to be dating a famous athlete. Rudolph has been linked to Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

The tennis professional is both a star on the court and on social media. She’s modeled for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and has more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Bouchard was spotted in the stands at a Steelers-Titans game earlier this year.

The New York Post had some details on the rumored relationship:

Bouchard, 26, and Rudolph, 25, are said to “have gotten pretty serious,” a source told TMZ earlier this month. Bouchard recently geotagged a photo from Pittsburgh, revealing she made a “Pitt stop.” Rudolph, who got into a helmet-swinging tussle with Browns star Myles Garrett last season, was last linked to “Bachelor” contestant Hannah Ann Sluss in April.

Good for Mason and Genie.

The Steelers and the Cowboys, meanwhile, have kicked off in the second half.

Dallas leads Pittsburgh, 16-9. The game is on CBS.