Mason Rudolph Has A New Mindset Following Big Ben’s Retirement

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is looking forward to this offseason quite a bit.

After all, he may have a chance to be the starting quarterback next season since Ben Roethlisberger is no longer under center. Roethlisberger announced his retirement from the NFL after he played in Pittsburgh for 18 seasons.

“I’m having an entire offseason with a different mindset,” Rudolph said. “Every year, yeah, am I preparing like a starter? Yes, but you know when you get back to camp there’s a Hall of Famer there who is the starter.

“So I am excited. I know it’s an opportunity having a chance to be the starting quarterback. That’s all you can ask for.”

Even though Rudolph is considered the starter right now, the Steelers are expected to add one or two quarterbacks this offseason.

Pittsburgh will look through multiple avenues, whether it’s the NFL Draft, a free agent, or a trade.

Rudolph will be given a chance to win the starting job, but he’s not going to be gifted it.

It remains to be seen who Pittsburgh adds to its quarterback room over the offseason.