Mason Rudolph Posts 3-Word Message With Myles Garrett

Coming into this weekend’s Browns-Steelers game there was a lot of talk about last year’s brawl between Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph. However, they used this afternoon as an opportunity to show they’ve moved on from that incident.

Once the final whistle was blown, Garrett and Rudolph met at midfield to shake hands and exchange a few words. It was a refreshing sight to see, especially when you consider how ugly the altercation was last season.

While it’s unclear what was said between the two of them, Rudolph just posted the following message on Twitter for Garrett: “Onward And Upward.”

Garrett told reporters prior to the start of the 2020 season that he wanted to bury the hatchet with Rudolph. Clearly they did that this afternoon.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again.”

Rudolph, meanwhile, couldn’t lead Pittsburgh to a win this afternoon, but he performed well with 315 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. More importantly, he put to rest any concerns about his rift with Garrett.

The Browns and Steelers will meet in the playoffs next weekend.