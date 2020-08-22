Mason Rudolph Shares Honest Admission About His 2019 Performance

Mason Rudolph is well-aware he didn’t perform to the level he’s capable of during his 2019 season.

The Oklahoma State alum had his ups and downs throughout the 2019 season. The second-year QB started in eight games for the Steelers last year, going 5-3 in the process. In 10 games overall, Rudolph threw for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Unfortunately, Rudolph’s play was outshined by his infamous brawl with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. If you don’t remember, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off and proceeded to hit the Steelers QB in the head with it after a play during the Browns-Steelers game in the 2019 season. The NFL fined Rudolph $50,000 for his involvement in escalating the situation.

Rudolph is well-aware he didn’t perform to the high standard Pittsburgh has for its quarterbacks. The Oklahoma State alum admitted such during his recent session with the media on Saturday.

“When I looked back last year, I think I didn’t run our offense at the level that meets the Pittsburgh Steelers standard,” Rudolph said.

Fortunately, Rudolph won’t have to be thrust right into action this season like last year. Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return from his injury and lead the Steelers offense once again.

As long as Big Ben stays healthy, Rudolph will have the opportunity to sit behind the veteran quarterback and study all he can.

The Steelers begin their 2020 season on Sept. 14 against the New York Giants.