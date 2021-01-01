Mason Rudolph Shares Honest Admission For Week 17 Game

Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is poised for the ninth start of his NFL career this weekend as he leads a resting squad against a desperate Cleveland Browns team.

Of course, we all know what happened the last time Rudolph started against the Browns. He was infamously hit in the head with a helmet by Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, prompting a brawl that ended in dozens of fines and several suspensions.

Heading into the game, Rudolph was rather candid on how it feels to be getting a start in those circumstances. On Friday, he admitted that he is a bit jittery. “I’d be lying if I said there won’t be any jitters…” Rudolph said, via ESPN’s Kimberly Martin.

As for where Rudolph stands with Myles Garrett, Rudolph said that he hasn’t spoken to him since the incident. However, he said that he still respects the Browns star pass rusher.

“He has not reached out to me in any capacity, but I have a lot of respect for Myles,” Rudolph said. “…Outside of that, this game’s too big to worry about anything external that happened years ago.”

Unfortunately for Mason Rudolph, the Browns are going to be coming after him with everything they’ve got on Sunday. A win over the Steelers would secure their first playoff berth since 2002.

If Rudolph is the only thing standing between the Browns defense and the postseason, they could make that infamous Thursday Night Football game look like a walk in park for him.

