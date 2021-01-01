Mason Rudolph Sums Up His Thoughts On Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett and Mason Rudolph will be intertwined forever due to their brawl last season. Both players will be asked about that incident this weekend since the Browns and Steelers will square off, but it sounds like they’ve moved on.

Before the 2020 season even started, Garrett made it known that he wants to sit down with Rudolph to bury the hatchet.

“I’m not sure how I’d go about that, how I’d broach that,” Garrett told Cleveland.com. “I’m not even sure if he’d want to do that but I wouldn’t have a problem sitting down with him and just not talking about the incident, just talking man-to-man, how we move forward, and just being better men and football players and not letting something like that happen again.”

So, how does Rudolph feel about this situation? The Oklahoma State product shared his thoughts on Garrett this Friday during his media session.

“Happy to hear Myles out, if he wants to approach me, wants to talk,” Rudolph said.

Neither team should have to worry about retaliation this Sunday.

Rudolph added that Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL, saying “He’s a menace in the backfield. He’s very disruptive…we obviously are very aware of that and we treat him with respect.”

The real storyline to follow for this weekend’s Browns-Steelers game is the fact that a playoff berth is at stake for Cleveland. It’s been a long time coming for the franchise.