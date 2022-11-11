Matt Canada Makes His Thoughts On Kenny Pickett Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled so far this season. He enters this Sunday's game with two passing touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Despite Pickett's inconsistent play, Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has faith in the rookie.

Speaking to reporters this week, Canada said Pickett will have a tremendous second half of the season. Additionally, he said the Pitt product will have a great career.

"We’ve got to win, and he knows that,” Canada said. “Like I said, I tell you all the time, he’s an unbelievably competitive guy, so he’s not happy with that. We’re not happy with that. But I think Kenny is going to have a tremendous second half of the season and a tremendous career."

Pickett will go up against a Saints defense that has struggled since October. Perhaps that's the perfect matchup to get him back on track.

It's imperative Pickett does a better job of taking care of the football. He has thrown at least one interception in four of the past five games.

Kickoff for the Saints-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET.