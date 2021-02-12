Maurkice, Mike Pouncey Announce Decisions On Their Football Future

The expectation following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ playoff exit this year was that Maurkice Pouncey would retire from the NFL. It took him a few weeks to make a final decision, but the Pro Bowl center has just announced his future plans.

Just like many people predicted, Pouncey is retiring from the NFL after spending 11 seasons with the Steelers. His twin brother, Mike, will also retire. He spent his 10-year career with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.

The first one to report this news involving the Pouncey brothers was former Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster. Clearly he built a strong relationship with Maurkice over the last decade.

Foster announced the news on Twitter and attached the Pouncey brothers’ farewell messages with it.

“It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the NFL. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers,” Foster tweeted.

It’s my honor that my brothers from another asked me to announce the next stage in their life. After over a decade @MaurkicePouncey and Mike Pouncey are RETIRING from the @nfl 🤝. Below are their memos to thank those involved in their careers. #Steeler #chargers #Miami #NFL pic.twitter.com/v9IALOrZaX — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) February 12, 2021

Maurkice built a reputation as one of the toughest guys in the NFL, but his retirement message for the Steel City was really heartwarming.

“I’ll always love the game of football and always will be the ultimate competitor in life. I’m just not in love with the sacrifice football carries on my life, my beautiful daughters Jayda, Marley and my family,” Pouncey wrote. “My family and I are forever indebted to the Rooney family, the Tomlin family, the Giemont family, the Norwig family, the Andino family and every amazing employee that works with the Steelers organization for y’all accepting me and treating me with more than first class treatment.”

Overall, the Pouncey brothers combined for 13 Pro Bowl appearances. They certainly lived up to their first-round draft status.

