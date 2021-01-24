Maurkice Pouncey Appears To Be Leaning 1 Way For 2021

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only veteran player on the Pittsburgh Steelers who has to make an important decision in the coming weeks. Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey could choose to retire after spending over a decade with the franchise.

Even though Pouncey hasn’t made an official announcement just yet, it sounds like he’s leaning towards retirement.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pouncey has told teammates that he’s most likely going to retire after 11 seasons.

It would take a change of heart for Pouncey to return for the 2021 season, but never say never when it comes to the NFL.

Steelers C Maurkice Pouncey has told teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons. Barring a change of heart, could be making a decision soon, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 24, 2021

Pouncey and Roethlisberger had a brief conversation following the Steelers’ loss to the Browns on Wild Card weekend. It seemed as if they knew it was their final game spent together, as Roethlisberger apologized to Pouncey for “letting him down.”

If this is truly the the end of Pouncey’s run with the Steelers, he’ll finish his career with nine Pro Bowl appearances and five All-Pro nods.

Obviously this season didn’t end the way that Pouncey envisioned, but he was an integral part of the Steelers’ culture and success over the last 11 years. That’s quite an accomplishment for the former first-round pick.