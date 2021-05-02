On Saturday night, the 2021 NFL draft officially came to a close after seven rounds and nearly 260 players being drafted.

Of course, following each and every draft, analysts from around the country place a grade on every team’s draft class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper basically wrote the book on this subject and has maddened fans with his grades for decades.

Late Saturday night, he rolled out his draft grades for the 2021 draft. It’s time for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to be up in arms after Kiper gave the black and gold the worst grade of the 2021 cycle.

His questions for the Steelers start in the very first round, after the Steelers selected former Alabama running back Najee Harris.

“This one is tough for me because I’m a big fan of Najee Harris (24) but am almost always against taking a running back in the first round,” he said. “And when I look at this Pittsburgh roster, I see bigger holes. Offensive line, corner, edge rusher — could the team have gotten better value at another position?”

Steelers Receive Worst Draft Grade in NFL from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. https://t.co/l00mLgUWla — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) May 2, 2021

But he wasn’t done there. Kiper also questioned the Steelers’ choice to draft former Penn State star tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round. Although the clear No. 2 tight end in the draft, Kiper didn’t like the “value” of the pick – or the ones that came after.

“I just don’t see much value in Pittsburgh’s class, and the offensive linemen they did take were picked too high,” he said. “I haven’t even mentioned that the Steelers still don’t have a plan for life after Ben Roethlisberger. This class gets a grade in the C range.”

Kiper clearly isn’t thrilled with what the Steelers added over the weekend.