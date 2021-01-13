Mike Tomlin Addresses Ben Roethlisberger’s Future In Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger’s miserable playoff performance and overall declining play have left many to wonder what the future holds for the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Roethlisberger is under contract for next season, and he’ll carry a cap hit of over $41 million that will go into effect on March 17. Simply put, it would be tough financially for Pittsburgh to release him.

Roethlisberger could always retire, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated today that it’s “reasonable” to expect the 2004 first-round pick will be Pittsburgh’s quarterback again in 2021.

“I don’t have a clear assessment of the overall impact of the cap ramifications, so I might not have a direct answer to your question. But I think it’s reasonable to assume that there’s a chance that he’s going to be back, certainly,” Mike Tomlin said during his press conference Wednesday. “The depth of the ramifications of the cap discussions, I am not privy to as I sit here right now.”

After missing 14 games in 2019 due to injuries, Roethlisberger made 15 starts this season, throwing for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“Well it’s gonna start between me and God,” Roethlisberger said about his future following the Steelers’ loss to the Browns last Sunday. “A lot of praying. And then, you know, a lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions. And, you know, I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that’s the way we go. There’ll be a lot of discussions, but now’s not the time for that.”

[ Pro Football Talk ]