Mike Tomlin Addresses The Steelers’ Maskless Celebration

We’ve seen NFL teams punished for postgame maskless locker room celebrations, but so far, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t faced any consequences.

After Sunday’s comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool and others were seen performing celebratory dances on TikTok. They were not wearing masks.

Two days later, Tomlin told reporters he still has not heard directly from the NFL, but the Steelers franchise has. He also stressed the need to follow procedure.

“We have to control our emotions,” Tomlin said. “It’s a continual education process to adhere to protocols of the pandemic.”

The Steelers clinched the AFC North with Sunday’s win. If they beat the Cleveland Browns this week, it won’t matter for anything but seeding in the playoffs.

That might temper any celebrating the Steelers could do, though we know JuJu doesn’t need any real excuses to dance.

If he does it this weekend, he just has to make sure he has a mask on.