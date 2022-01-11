Mike Tomlin Addresses The Steelers’ Punting Situation

The Steelers don’t have many roster battles going into their playoff game against the Chiefs, but there is one at the punter position.

Pressley Harvin has started all but two games as a rookie this season and hasn’t been consistent.

For the regular season, Harvin punted the ball 70 times and only averaged 42.6 yards per punt. That ranked in the bottom third of the league and he also only pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 35.7% of the time.

That stat also ranked in the bottom third of the league and it’s led head coach Mike Tomlin to potentially have an open competition for Sunday.

Tomlin on punter — Corliss Waitman vs. Pressley Harvin: "We'll see what this week holds. We've got some planning to do this week in terms of division of labor." "I've got no hurry. The game is on Sunday night." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 11, 2022

Waitman also punted in two games but he was clearly a massive upgrade for the Steelers during that time. He averaged 52.1 yards per punt with a long of 63 and had one inside the 2o.

He also only allowed 47 yards on five punt returns, but that also has to do with great overall punt coverage.

Waitman seems like the sure bet at this time, but we’ll have to see how the week unfolds. This could end up being a massive decision since the Steelers can’t afford to give the Chiefs great field position.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.