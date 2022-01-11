The Spun

Mike Tomlin Addresses The Steelers’ Punting Situation

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Steelers don’t have many roster battles going into their playoff game against the Chiefs, but there is one at the punter position.

Pressley Harvin has started all but two games as a rookie this season and hasn’t been consistent.

For the regular season, Harvin punted the ball 70 times and only averaged 42.6 yards per punt. That ranked in the bottom third of the league and he also only pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 35.7% of the time.

That stat also ranked in the bottom third of the league and it’s led head coach Mike Tomlin to potentially have an open competition for Sunday.

Waitman also punted in two games but he was clearly a massive upgrade for the Steelers during that time. He averaged 52.1 yards per punt with a long of 63 and had one inside the 2o.

He also only allowed 47 yards on five punt returns, but that also has to do with great overall punt coverage.

Waitman seems like the sure bet at this time, but we’ll have to see how the week unfolds. This could end up being a massive decision since the Steelers can’t afford to give the Chiefs great field position.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.